Farewell Doreen by foxes37
The fun loving, cheerful caretaker where I used to work retired today. Always good to catch up with former colleagues.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Lis Lapthorn

Sue Cooper ace
Especially when there's cake involved 😁
February 28th, 2025  
