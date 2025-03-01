Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4428
Sequoia
I saw this magnificent specimen of a tree in the Cambridge Botanic Gardens this morning. Beautiful weather.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4428
photos
21
followers
7
following
1213% complete
View this month »
4421
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
4427
4428
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st March 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gardens
,
botanic
,
sequoia
Sue Cooper
ace
THey are magnificent trees. Beautiful weather here too.
March 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close