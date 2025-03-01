Previous
Sequoia by foxes37
Sequoia

I saw this magnificent specimen of a tree in the Cambridge Botanic Gardens this morning. Beautiful weather.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Sue Cooper
THey are magnificent trees. Beautiful weather here too.
March 1st, 2025  
