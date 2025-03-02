Sign up
Previous
Photo 4429
Hot House Orchids
I saw these orchids yesterday at the Botanic Gardens in Cambridge. Always amazes me how many species there are, apparently around 28,000 which seems unbelievable.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
orchids
botanic
gardens.
