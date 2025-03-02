Previous
Hot House Orchids by foxes37
Photo 4429

Hot House Orchids

I saw these orchids yesterday at the Botanic Gardens in Cambridge. Always amazes me how many species there are, apparently around 28,000 which seems unbelievable.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact