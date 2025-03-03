Sign up
Photo 4430
A Watery Rural Scene
Another magnificent day; we enjoyed a lovely walk at Landwade just outside Newmarket.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
3rd March 2025 3:14pm
newmarket
landwade
gloria jones
ace
Great pov, comp, reflections
March 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
March 3rd, 2025
