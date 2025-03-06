Previous
King’s College Gatehouse by foxes37
Photo 4433

King’s College Gatehouse

Good to see the gatehouse on this beautiful day without the scaffolding. A rare treat to have 5 consecutive days with wall to wall sunshine.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
