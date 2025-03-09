Sign up
Previous
Photo 4436
Embroidery Exhibition Ely Cathedral
We’ve just from an exhibition of exquisite embroidery from 1876 to the 1960s. The needlework was amazing.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
Tags
embroidery
,
exhibition
,
ely
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail.
March 9th, 2025
