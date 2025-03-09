Previous
Embroidery Exhibition Ely Cathedral by foxes37
Embroidery Exhibition Ely Cathedral

We’ve just from an exhibition of exquisite embroidery from 1876 to the 1960s. The needlework was amazing.
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
March 9th, 2025  
