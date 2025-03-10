Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4437
Gobsmacking Medieval Architecture
This is a snapshot of the octagon and lantern of Ely Cathedral. In 1322 the Norman central tower collapsed and was replaced by an octagonal lantern tower. It’s remarkable and regarded as a Medieval masterpiece.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4437
photos
21
followers
7
following
1215% complete
View this month »
4430
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
10th March 2025 7:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
architecture
,
lantern
,
octagon
Susan Wakely
ace
Such incredible architecture.
March 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close