Gobsmacking Medieval Architecture by foxes37
Photo 4437

Gobsmacking Medieval Architecture

This is a snapshot of the octagon and lantern of Ely Cathedral. In 1322 the Norman central tower collapsed and was replaced by an octagonal lantern tower. It’s remarkable and regarded as a Medieval masterpiece.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Such incredible architecture.
March 10th, 2025  
