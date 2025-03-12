Previous
Village Scene. by foxes37
Village Scene.

A typical village view. I expect the postman is busy posting letters.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
The trollies are very handy for the postie.
March 12th, 2025  
