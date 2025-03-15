Previous
Kingfisher Bridge by foxes37
Photo 4442

Kingfisher Bridge

Really good to see the water buffalo and Konik ponies at Kingfisher Bridge nature reserve this morning. The drawback was they were in the distance and it was hard photographing them.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Lis Lapthorn

I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
