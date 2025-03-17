Previous
Next
Good Morning Dora by foxes37
Photo 4444

Good Morning Dora

Maggie, our local horse, sadly died a couple of years ago. Friendly, sweet tempered is one of her replacements
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact