Polyanthus by foxes37
Photo 4448

Polyanthus

Our friends bought this bright, cheerful polyanthus for us when they visited on Tuesday. It’s now in the garden.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
March 21st, 2025  
