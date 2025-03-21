Sign up
Discuss
Photo 4448
Polyanthus
Our friends bought this bright, cheerful polyanthus for us when they visited on Tuesday. It's now in the garden.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
0
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
16
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
21st March 2025 12:21pm
Tags
polyanthus
Susan Wakely
Lovely.
March 21st, 2025
