Celebrating by foxes37
Photo 4449

Celebrating

Our French daughter-in-law was 50 yesterday so today we popped down to London to treat her to a celebratory lunch with our two London grandchildren. Very enjoyable.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely that you were able to celebrate with her.
March 22nd, 2025  
