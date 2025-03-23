Sign up
Previous
Photo 4450
Tower Bridge
I took a photo of Tower Bridge yesterday from a different view point which was interesting.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4450
photos
21
followers
7
following
1219% complete
4443
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
4450
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
22nd March 2025 1:43pm
Tags
bridge
,
tower
Susan Wakely
ace
So unusual to see it this way and such a lovely viewpoint.
March 23rd, 2025
