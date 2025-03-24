Previous
Inside the Tower by foxes37
Photo 4451

Inside the Tower

We treated our daughter-in-law, Jo, and the two grandchildren to a tour of the Tower of London as she had never visited it before. She thoroughly enjoyed the experience and WhatsApped some photos to me.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

