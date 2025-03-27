Previous
Willow Focus by foxes37
Photo 4454

Willow Focus

At last the weeping willows are in leaf. Just love that fresh spring green, short lived but uplifting.
27th March 2025

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
