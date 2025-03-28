Sign up
Previous
Photo 4455
Husband among the Daffodils in Lode.
We have favourite local spots we visit each spring. These grass verges carpeted with daffodils is one of them.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4455
photos
21
followers
7
following
1220% complete
4448
4449
4450
4451
4452
4453
4454
4455
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
27th March 2025 2:20pm
Tags
daffodils
,
lode
