Churchyard coming to Life by foxes37
Churchyard coming to Life

Heartwarming signs of spring in the churchyard.
This horse chestnut was planted to commemorate the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.
31st March 2025

Susan Wakely
Fabulous tree.
March 31st, 2025  
