Photo 4461
Cloisters and Memorial Canterbury
I have a fascination for cloisters and the ones in Canterbury are as wonderful as all the others we’ve visited over the years. Chris, our son, is standing on the spot where Archbishop Thomas Becket was murdered in 1170.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
canterbury
cloisters
Susan Wakely
ace
Cloisters have such lovely architectural detail. Interesting spot that your son is standing on.
April 3rd, 2025
