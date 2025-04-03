Previous
Cloisters and Memorial Canterbury by foxes37
Photo 4461

Cloisters and Memorial Canterbury

I have a fascination for cloisters and the ones in Canterbury are as wonderful as all the others we’ve visited over the years. Chris, our son, is standing on the spot where Archbishop Thomas Becket was murdered in 1170.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Cloisters have such lovely architectural detail. Interesting spot that your son is standing on.
April 3rd, 2025  
