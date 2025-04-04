Previous
Fun in Folkestone
Fun in Folkestone

We spent a really enjoyable time in Folkestone yesterday with our son and ballet bonkers granddaughter. Nothing like simple pleasures such as eating chips beside the sea on a beautiful day. It’s a lovely place to visit.
Lis Lapthorn

