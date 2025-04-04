Sign up
Photo 4462
Fun in Folkestone
We spent a really enjoyable time in Folkestone yesterday with our son and ballet bonkers granddaughter. Nothing like simple pleasures such as eating chips beside the sea on a beautiful day. It’s a lovely place to visit.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
