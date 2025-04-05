Previous
The Mask by foxes37
Photo 4463

The Mask

The Mask is just outside the Marlowe theatre in Canterbury. It is made from thousands of scrap metal pieces from ships found along the Kent coast. It was created by sculptor Rick Kirby.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
It’s looks a little creepy being so large but interesting all the same.
April 5th, 2025  
