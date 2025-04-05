Sign up
The Mask
The Mask is just outside the Marlowe theatre in Canterbury. It is made from thousands of scrap metal pieces from ships found along the Kent coast. It was created by sculptor Rick Kirby.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
mask
canterbury
sculptor
Susan Wakely
It’s looks a little creepy being so large but interesting all the same.
April 5th, 2025
