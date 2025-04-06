Previous
Outside the Cottage by foxes37
Photo 4464

Outside the Cottage

This is a photo of our son Chris with his dad outside the old cottage where he lives with his family in Kent. The cottage was built around 250 years ago.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A charming cottage.
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact