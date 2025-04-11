Previous
The Wren Library Trinity College Cambridge
The Wren Library Trinity College Cambridge

The library, designed by Christopher Wren, was opened in 1695. It is beautifully situated beside the Cam. The library is especially renowned for its collection of Medieval Manuscripts.
