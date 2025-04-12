Previous
Bridge of Sighs by foxes37
Photo 4470

Bridge of Sighs

This is my favourite Cambridge bridge. It’s only 200 years old which is young for Cambridge but it’s a lovely attraction.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact