Previous
Photo 4471
The Last Supper
The Last Supper is part of a huge exhibition of knitted Bible scenes. It’s very impressive and is currently in our local church but it’s making its way round the country.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4471
photos
21
followers
7
following
1224% complete
View this month »
4464
4465
4466
4467
4468
4469
4470
4471
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th April 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bible
,
supper
,
exhibition
John Falconer
ace
Love it!
April 13th, 2025
