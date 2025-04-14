Sign up
Previous
Photo 4472
Round the Backs
The backs of many of the Cambridge colleges back onto the Cam. This area is known as the Backs which, at this time of year, look particularly lovely with all the spring flowers.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
flowers
,
cam
,
backs
