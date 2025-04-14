Previous
Round the Backs by foxes37
Photo 4472

Round the Backs

The backs of many of the Cambridge colleges back onto the Cam. This area is known as the Backs which, at this time of year, look particularly lovely with all the spring flowers.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

