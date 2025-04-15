Sign up
Photo 4473
Photo 4473
Enjoying a Moment of Solitude
This was taken on one those glorious sunny days last week. Our grandson is enjoying being by the stream in the local meadow. Our children used to love playing here when they were small.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4473
photos
21
followers
7
following
1225% complete
4466
4467
4468
4469
4470
4471
4472
4473
Views
22
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stream
,
meadow
,
grandson
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks an idyllic spot.
April 15th, 2025
