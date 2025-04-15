Previous
Enjoying a Moment of Solitude by foxes37
Enjoying a Moment of Solitude

This was taken on one those glorious sunny days last week. Our grandson is enjoying being by the stream in the local meadow. Our children used to love playing here when they were small.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Susan Wakely ace
Looks an idyllic spot.
April 15th, 2025  
