Windmill through the blossom. by foxes37
Windmill through the blossom.

Just fancied snapping the windmill outside our house through a neighbour’s blossom. Unfortunately it’s very windy at the moment so I guess the blossom will soon flutter away.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
ByBri
Love the natural framing of the Windmill..
April 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
beautifully composed
April 16th, 2025  
