Previous
Photo 4474
Windmill through the blossom.
Just fancied snapping the windmill outside our house through a neighbour’s blossom. Unfortunately it’s very windy at the moment so I guess the blossom will soon flutter away.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
2
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th April 2025 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windmill
,
blossom.
ByBri
Love the natural framing of the Windmill..
April 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
beautifully composed
April 16th, 2025
