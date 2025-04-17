Previous
Christ’s Pieces by foxes37
Photo 4475

Christ’s Pieces

This is a very popular and attractive park just behind the bus station in Cambridge. Good place to sit when waiting for the bus.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact