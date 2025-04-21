Sign up
Photo 4479
Welcome back Candles
So uplifting to see the horse chestnut trees in their spring garb.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th April 2025 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candles
,
chestnut
Susan Wakely
ace
I love seeing them especially the different colours.
April 21st, 2025
