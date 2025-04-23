Sign up
Previous
Photo 4481
Seven Bridges of Newcastle
The top bridge is the Millennium Bridge which we crossed on foot today. The red bridge in the centre is the Swing Bridge which our bus went over this morning. The weather is dull currently but the bridges still look impressive.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
bridges
,
newcastle
