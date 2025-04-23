Previous
Seven Bridges of Newcastle by foxes37
Seven Bridges of Newcastle

The top bridge is the Millennium Bridge which we crossed on foot today. The red bridge in the centre is the Swing Bridge which our bus went over this morning. The weather is dull currently but the bridges still look impressive.
