Lozenge shapes on Durham Cathedral Pillars by foxes37
Lozenge shapes on Durham Cathedral Pillars

The pillars in Durham Cathedral are fascinating . Some have lozenge shapes, other zig zag shapes. It’s amazing they are over 1000 years old.


24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
So interesting to see.
April 24th, 2025  
