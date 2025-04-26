Previous
Many Years Later at Durham Cathedral by foxes37
Many Years Later at Durham Cathedral

My dear friend Susan and I met at Barnsley Girls High School in 1960. It was wonderful to meet up at her home city of Durham and visit her local cathedral. I love visiting cathedrals and this really is a cracker.
