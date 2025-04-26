Sign up
Photo 4484
Many Years Later at Durham Cathedral
My dear friend Susan and I met at Barnsley Girls High School in 1960. It was wonderful to meet up at her home city of Durham and visit her local cathedral. I love visiting cathedrals and this really is a cracker.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
cathedral
,
durham
