Previous
Photo 4485
The Sanctuary Door Knocker Durham
This was placed by the monks on the door of the cathedral during the 12th century. Once fugitives from justice touched the knocker they were granted asylum for 37 days. Thereafter they either faced trial or went into exile.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
1
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4485
photos
21
followers
7
following
1228% complete
View this month »
4478
4479
4480
4481
4482
4483
4484
4485
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
24th April 2025 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trial
,
knocker
,
monks
,
fugitives
Susan Wakely
ace
Fascinating story behind the knocker.
April 27th, 2025
