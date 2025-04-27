Previous
The Sanctuary Door Knocker Durham by foxes37
The Sanctuary Door Knocker Durham

This was placed by the monks on the door of the cathedral during the 12th century. Once fugitives from justice touched the knocker they were granted asylum for 37 days. Thereafter they either faced trial or went into exile.
Susan Wakely
Fascinating story behind the knocker.
April 27th, 2025  
