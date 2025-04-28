Previous
Homeless Boy London Bridge 1879 by foxes37
Homeless Boy London Bridge 1879

Nothing Changes. We saw this poignant painting in an Art Gallery in Newcastle last week. Such a touching portrayal of homelessness..
28th April 2025

