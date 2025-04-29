Sign up
Photo 4487
Japonica Crook House Gardens
We visited some delightful gardens with my old school friend in Durham last week. This scarlet Japonica was very striking.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Tags
gardens
,
durham
,
japonica
