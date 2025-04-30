Sign up
Photo 4488
Central Arcade Newcastle
This very impressive highly decorated arcade in Newcastle was built in 1906. It’s a really lovely shopping centre and well worth a visit.
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
arcade
,
newcastle
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely looking arcade.
April 30th, 2025
