Previous
Photo 4489
Laburnum in Flower
What an amazing spring! Now the laburnum is fully out. Wonderful.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
6
6
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
1st May 2025 10:37am
laburnum
