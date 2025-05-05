Sign up
Previous
Photo 4493
Cow Parsley beneath the Lime Trees
Good to know that nature is still working her magic.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4493
photos
21
followers
7
following
1230% complete
View this month »
4486
4487
4488
4489
4490
4491
4492
4493
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
4th May 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
cow
,
lime
,
parsley
Susan Wakely
ace
The ice parsley is looking good at the moment.
May 5th, 2025
xbm
ace
We have always called it cow parsley. Regional variations?
May 5th, 2025
