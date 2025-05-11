Sign up
Photo 4499
Mimulus
I was pleasantly surprised to see a pot of brightly coloured mimulus in full bloom on the patio.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
mimulus
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely splash of colour.
May 11th, 2025
