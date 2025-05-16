Sign up
Threads through the Bible
Jacqueline Parkinson has 44 magnificent panels on display currently in Ely Cathedral. Each panel depicts a well known scene from the Bible. The needlework is superb. There are 25million stitches altogether.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
cathedral
,
bible
,
ely
