Threads through the Bible
Threads through the Bible

Jacqueline Parkinson has 44 magnificent panels on display currently in Ely Cathedral. Each panel depicts a well known scene from the Bible. The needlework is superb. There are 25million stitches altogether.

16th May 2025 16th May 25

Lis Lapthorn

