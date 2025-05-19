Previous
Farewell Peony by foxes37
Photo 4507

Farewell Peony

Here yesterday and gone today.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely composition
May 19th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
But still photogenic. Great shot.
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact