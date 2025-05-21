Sign up
Previous
Photo 4509
Spring Flowers
A few months ago this plot of land was barren. It’s remarkable how quickly it’s changed into this lovely garden.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4509
photos
21
followers
7
following
1235% complete
View this month »
4502
4503
4504
4505
4506
4507
4508
4509
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th May 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
Susan Wakely
ace
So pretty.
May 21st, 2025
