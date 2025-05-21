Previous
Spring Flowers by foxes37
Spring Flowers

A few months ago this plot of land was barren. It’s remarkable how quickly it’s changed into this lovely garden.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely
So pretty.
May 21st, 2025  
