Previous
Mairose by foxes37
Photo 4520

Mairose

Apparently this climbing rose in our front garden is called mairose. It’s certainly a pretty colour.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Fabulous colour.
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact