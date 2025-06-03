Sign up
Pungent and Lush
Whenever I pass the Lush shop in Cambridge I think of our granddaughter who loves Lush products. The smell is so sweet, pungent and sickly it permeates everything. I shan’t tell her this, of course!
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Lis Lapthorn
Susan Wakely
I always buy my Step daughter and step granddaughter a little something at Christmas and my spare bedroom always is overwhelmed with the smell if I don't double wrap it.
June 3rd, 2025
