Pungent and Lush by foxes37
Pungent and Lush

Whenever I pass the Lush shop in Cambridge I think of our granddaughter who loves Lush products. The smell is so sweet, pungent and sickly it permeates everything. I shan’t tell her this, of course!
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
I always buy my Step daughter and step granddaughter a little something at Christmas and my spare bedroom always is overwhelmed with the smell if I don’t double wrap it.
June 3rd, 2025  
