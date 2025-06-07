Previous
The Church Fete by foxes37
Photo 4526

The Church Fete

A pretty ominous forecast so many stalls were inside the church. Fortunately it didn’t rain at all.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact