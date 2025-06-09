Previous
2025 Sibling Reunion by foxes37
Photo 4528

2025 Sibling Reunion

Apart from two years (remember Covid?) We have met up annually with my brothers and their wives. We started in 2002 so we have done pretty well. At the moment we’re enjoying a few days in Stratford Upon Avon.


9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Family is reunions are great
June 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great to meet up.
June 10th, 2025  
