Shakespeare’s Church Stratford Upon Avon by foxes37
Photo 4530

Shakespeare’s Church Stratford Upon Avon

This very English church situated by the River Avon is very much devoted to the memory of Shakespeare. It really is quite charming.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Sue Cooper ace
It's a pretty church and it looks lovely from this angle. Fav.
June 11th, 2025  
