Previous
Photo 4530
Shakespeare’s Church Stratford Upon Avon
This very English church situated by the River Avon is very much devoted to the memory of Shakespeare. It really is quite charming.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
11th June 2025 11:44am
Tags
church
,
shakespeare
,
avon
Sue Cooper
ace
It's a pretty church and it looks lovely from this angle. Fav.
June 11th, 2025
