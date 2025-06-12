Previous
Anne Hathaway’s cottage by foxes37
Anne Hathaway’s cottage

This cottage built in 1463 was where Anne Hathaway lived before she married Shakespeare. I was on top of the Hop on Hop off bus when I snapped this photo.
