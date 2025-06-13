Previous
Shakespeare’s Church and Bust by foxes37
Apparently the coloured effigy of Shakespeare ( top right hand photo) was modelled from life by a sculptor who knew him. The misericords, top left, date back to the 15th century. A fascinating church.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
