Shakespeare’s Church and Bust
Apparently the coloured effigy of Shakespeare ( top right hand photo) was modelled from life by a sculptor who knew him. The misericords, top left, date back to the 15th century. A fascinating church.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
8
1
365
13th June 2025 6:46am
shakespeare
effigy
misericords
