Previous
Canal at Stratford Upon Avon. by foxes37
Photo 4533

Canal at Stratford Upon Avon.

Taken from the tow path behind our hotel in Stratford.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact